Rangers 'do not need extra funds before end of season'

Unaudited accounts for the Ibrox club recorded loss of £278,000 before tax.

Rangers: Ibrox club's unaudited accounts were released on Thursday (file pic). SNS Group

Rangers do not need extra investment to see them through to the end of the season due to their on-field performance, the club has said.

On Thursday, Rangers International Football Club PLC released unaudited accounts for six months to the end of December 2016, during which time a £278,000 loss was recorded on ordinary activities before taxation.

This compared to a £333,000 loss before tax in December 2015.

In their previous annual results released in October last year, Rangers said they required £4m of "debt or equity funding by the end of season 2016/2017 in order to meet its liabilities as they fall due."

At that stage, the club said they had secured £2.9m from investors and required a remaining £850,000 in funding by this March.

The accounts published on Thursday stated: "Reliance is still placed on shareholders to fund the shortfall that is required during the current rebuilding phase.

"Whilst additional funds are available if required by the club, no further funding from investors is anticipated in the balance of this financial year to June 2017 due to the team's football performance and progression to the William Hill Scottish Cup semi-finals."

The brief accounts released by Rangers International Football Club PLC showed operating expenses had risen by £4.1m to £16.3m.

This rise was down to a "substantial increase in the player pool costs", an increase in matchday costs associated with bigger attendances and "increase to overheads in the business as the board continues to re-establish best practices throughout the club."

Revenue rose by £5.3m to £16.3m, which included £3.5m from "enhanced attendance, increasing ticketing and hospitality revenue" as well as £800,000 associated with participating in the SPFL Premiership and an "increase in the central funds received".

With a top six finish in the Premiership, Rangers will be in line to receive around £400,000, while the club will also receive extra income from the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic.

In the unaudited accounts, Rangers stated they had seen an operating profit in the period of £300,000 compared to an operating loss of £500,000 for the previous year.

The club added it is "well on its way to achieving a sustainable business model while continuing to invest in infrastructure and the player squad."

Rangers International Football Club PLC described the figures as "encouraging", while the resolution of its ongoing dispute with Sports Direct was listed as "the only significant issue that still adversely affects the trading performance."

The club added: "Executive management is increasingly able to focus its attention on the club's core footballing activities."