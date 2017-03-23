  • STV
Girl's plea for swing for autistic brother is answered

Naomi said twin brother Isaac was 'sad' because swings at newly refurbished park were too small.

Letter: Naomi Gwynne asked for new swing for twin brother Isaac.
An eight-year-old girl who made a heartfelt plea to a local council asking for a park swing for her autistic twin brother has had her wish granted.

Naomi Gwynne wrote to South Lanarkshire Council after finding brother Isaac could not use newly installed swings at the park on Bothwell Road in Hamilton.

Both children have autism but Isaac has impaired vision due to a brain tumour and severe learning difficulties, so requires a specially adapted swing.

When the twins visited the park, Naomi was disappointed to find the new assisted swings were too small for him. She then decided to write to the council.

She wrote: "I like the new park but please could you make a disabled swing for it?

"Isaac my twin brother is too big for a baby swing but can't hold on to the bars of the grown-up swings.

"His favourite thing is a swing and we are both sad. Why did you forget about him? I have drawn a swing he would like. Thank you."

As a result of her plea, South Lanarkshire Council is to install a new swing for Isaac.

Head of facilities Alistair McKinnon said: "We can confirm a new seat which is suitable for Isaac has now been installed.

"We are delighted that we were able to help on this occasion and hope that Naomi and Isaac can both continue to enjoy the play area and its facilities.

"All new play areas are designed to incorporate an element of inclusive play.

"The overall aim is to allow children of all abilities to play together and present a range of experiences and challenges."

