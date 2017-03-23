Knife-wielding robber in bin bags terrified shoppers

Denise Caisley has been jailed for holding up a store in Barrhead.

Costcutter: Caisley slashed at till with knives (file pic). 2017 Google

A robber who wrapped herself in black bin bags to raid a store at knifepoint has been jailed for almost four years.

Denise Caisley brandished two large knives during the raid on Costcutters in Barrhead, Renfrewshire.

She had earlier told one passer-by: "Back off, I'm going in to do that shop."

The 32-year-old was unable to open the till and left without stealing any money. She later told police two mystery men had made her commit the crime.

At the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday Caisley was jailed for three years and ten months after pleading guilty to assault and robbery.

Lord Boyd told her the raid must have terrified store customers and staff.

The court heard Caisley had been spotted "creeping" outside the store around 7pm on March 1, 2016, with her hands behind her back and a blade in each.

In a bid to hide her identity she wore large black bin bags and a mask. She also had on dark leggings and latex gloves.



Prosecutor Mark McGuire said: "There was a woman and her young son standing waiting to be served.

"Caisley began slashing at a display while they were standing less than three feet away."

Shoppers managed to flee as the "increasingly irate" robber wildly stabbed at the till to get money.

Caisley then stormed outside and demanded staff open the till, but they refused.

She went back inside, grabbed cigarettes and bottles of alcohol and then ran off.

John McElroy, defending, said his client had spoken of "hating herself" for what she had done and was ashamed of her behaviour.

He accepted a custodial sentence was "inevitable".

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.