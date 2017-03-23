  • STV
  • MySTV

Knife-wielding robber in bin bags terrified shoppers

STV

Denise Caisley has been jailed for holding up a store in Barrhead.

Costcutter: Caisley slashed at till with knives (file pic).
Costcutter: Caisley slashed at till with knives (file pic). 2017 Google

A robber who wrapped herself in black bin bags to raid a store at knifepoint has been jailed for almost four years.

Denise Caisley brandished two large knives during the raid on Costcutters in Barrhead, Renfrewshire.

She had earlier told one passer-by: "Back off, I'm going in to do that shop."

The 32-year-old was unable to open the till and left without stealing any money. She later told police two mystery men had made her commit the crime.

At the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday Caisley was jailed for three years and ten months after pleading guilty to assault and robbery.

Lord Boyd told her the raid must have terrified store customers and staff.

The court heard Caisley had been spotted "creeping" outside the store around 7pm on March 1, 2016, with her hands behind her back and a blade in each.

In a bid to hide her identity she wore large black bin bags and a mask. She also had on dark leggings and latex gloves.

Prosecutor Mark McGuire said: "There was a woman and her young son standing waiting to be served.

"Caisley began slashing at a display while they were standing less than three feet away."

Shoppers managed to flee as the "increasingly irate" robber wildly stabbed at the till to get money.

Caisley then stormed outside and demanded staff open the till, but they refused.

She went back inside, grabbed cigarettes and bottles of alcohol and then ran off.

John McElroy, defending, said his client had spoken of "hating herself" for what she had done and was ashamed of her behaviour.

He  accepted a custodial sentence was "inevitable".

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.