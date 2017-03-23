Man fell to death at flats after earlier calling police

Police Scotland investigated over response to call from man who fell from tower block.

Probe: Watchdog is to investigate police response after man fell to his death from tower block (file pic). STV

A man fell to his death from a city tower block after he apparently telephoned police for help.

Steven Nichol, 32, was found dead after falling from a window of the tower block on Scaraway Street in the Milton area of the north of Glasgow on Wednesday, March 8.

Emergency services attended, but he was declared dead at the scene.

Police Scotland are now being investigated over their response to Mr Nichol's call, which was made earlier on the day he died.

A spokesman for the Police Investigations & Review Commissioner (PIRC) said: "The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has instructed the PIRC to undertake an investigation following the death of Steven Nichol, 32, in Scaraway Street, Glasgow, on Wednesday, March 8, 2017.

"The investigation will consider the response by Police Scotland to a telephone call made by the man earlier that day.

"A report on the Commissioner's findings will be submitted to the COPFS in due course."