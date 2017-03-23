Three men sought after rape of woman outside school

The victim, 27, was pounced on and had her trousers stolen in the ordeal in Elderslie.

Rape: The woman was pounced on as she walked outside Wallace Primary. STV

Three men are being sought by police after a woman was raped and had her trousers stolen outside a school last month.

The 27-year-old victim was knocked to the ground by a man then subjected to an ordeal on a footpath outside Wallace Primary School in Elderslie, Renfrewshire, on February 20.

She was walking along a path between Byres Road and Glenmalloch Place near the school at around 8pm when the rapist struck.

Police are now reappealing for information as the hunt for the attacker continues and say they want to speak to three men seen near the scene who may have vital information about the rape.

A dedicated team of detectives are involved in the investigation, with officers carrying out door-to-door enquiries and examining CCTV footage.

The suspect is white, between 35 and 50, of medium to stocky build and with dark coloured hair that is receding on top. He was wearing dark trousers and a T-shirt. Officers believe he may also have suffered a facial injury during the attack.

The three men police also want to speak to are being urged to come forward.

The first was seen in Stoddard Square, Elderslie, at around 8pm on Sunday or 8pm Monday, February 20. He is described as between 30-50 years of age and wearing dark trousers and a light top.

The second man was seen near to the Wallace Monument in Main Road in the town at around 8.15pm on Monday, Feburary 20.

He is described as in his 30s, 5ft 10in tall and of stocky build with short dark hair and clean shaven. He was wearing dark coloured trousers and a dark coloured parka-style jacket.

The third man was also seen near to the Wallace Monument in Main Road at around 1.10am on Tuesday, February 21. He is described as 30 - 40 years of age, broad build and wearing dark coloured jeans, black jacket and white trainers.

Detective inspector Louise Harvie said: "Extensive enquiries are continuing to trace whoever is responsible for this serious sexual assault.

"There are three men that officers wish to trace as they were seen in the area near to where the incident took place, and may have seen the suspect or unwittingly witnesses something vital to this investigation.

"I would urge them to come forward and speak to police. Anyone with information should contact officers at Renfrew Police Office through 101.

"Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained."