Canal search in Moira Anderson investigation stood down

No human remains found by police divers at Monklands Canal.

Moira Anderson: Disappeared in 1957.

Police have found no human remains following a search of the Monkland canal in their hunt for the body of schoolgirl Moira Anderson who disappeared 60 years ago.

Specialist teams were called in to carry out the extensive operation over the last two weeks.

Police Scotland say divers recovered a number of bones but they were later found to be animal remains. The operation has now been stood down.

Detectives say Moira's sisters are disappointed at the outcome but the investigation remains active.

Operation leader, detective superintendent Pat Campbell, said: "An extensive search, utilising a significant number of subject matter experts from across the UK, has been ongoing for the past two weeks.

"Over the past five days a significant number of bones were recovered from the areas of interest which, following expert examination, were found to be animal remains. The search at this conclusion has been extensive and thorough and no human remains have been recovered.

"I have been in contact with Moira's sisters and made them aware of the outcome of the search and although they are naturally disappointed, they remain positive that this continues to be a live investigation."

Eleven-year-old Coatbridge girl Moira disappeared on February 23, 1957, after leaving her grandmother's house to buy margarine. She was later seen on a bus driven by convicted paedophile Alexander Gartshore.

In 2015, police said Gartshore would have been indicted for Ms Anderson's murder if he were still alive. He died in 2006.

