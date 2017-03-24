Faslane workers begin three months of strike action

Babcock Marine staff at Faslane and Coulport naval bases to join staggered strikes.

Base: Strike expected to cause 'major disruption' (file pic) © STV

Workers at the Faslane and Coulport naval bases are set to strike as a three-month period of industrial action begins.

Members of the Unite union who work in roles involving radiation monitoring, weapons support, cleaning, logistics, maintenance and repairs are to walk out over a "systematic campaign to undermine workers".

The action begins on Friday and will affect all areas at the Clyde bases, including the nuclear operations department.

The strikes are expected to cause "major disruption to the day-to-day services" at both bases.

Unite says contractor Babcock Marine is "victimising worker representatives, withdrawing facilities for shop steward meetings and failing to meaningfully consult and negotiate with the trade union".

Regional officer Stephen Deans said: "This action will coincide with a particularly busy period at both Coulport and Faslane and will cause major disruption to the day-to-day services that Babcock Marine provides.

"This includes land-based repairs, mail delivery, feeding the Navy sailors at their normal mealtimes, and nuclear operational and waterfront services. There will be a severe impact.

"Our members work hard supporting the Royal Navy's operations. They refuse to be intimidated by a private company whose biggest interest at the moment seems to be weakening workers' rights so that it can squeeze all the cash it can from the nation's defence."

Babcock is set to meet union representatives at the end of March for further talks.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.