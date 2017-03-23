Cheesemaker begins production after E.coli outbreak

Errington Cheese has been given the all-clear by Scotland's food watchdog.

Cheese: Errington maintains there was no link to its products (file pic). STV

An artisan cheesemaker whose products were removed from sale following a fatal E.coli outbreak has restarted production.

Lanarkshire-based Errington Cheese was found to have "the relevant controls in place" to allow cheese production to start again under a revised system, Scotland's food watchdog said.

Food Standards Scotland (FSS) said that confirmation came from South Lanarkshire Council.

FSS banned the sale of the firm's cheese products in September 2016, claiming tests had found strains of E.coli O157.

The cheesemaker's Dunsyre Blue had been linked to an E.coli outbreak in the summer in which a three-year-old girl died.

Errington Cheese maintained that there was no link between its produce and the outbreak.

FSS said Errington's new season Lanark Blue cheese has now been put on the market.

It has been produced under a "revised food safety management system", the watchdog said.

