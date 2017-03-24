Woman, 19, seriously injured in attack at bus stop

The victim was targeted by a man after leaving a pub in Paisley Road, Renfrew.

Victoria Bar: Serious assault occurred after woman had been in pub. Google 2017

A young woman was left with a serious facial injury after she was attacked while waiting at a bus stop.

The 19-year-old victim was assaulted by a man as she stood at the stop in Renfrew having left a nearby pub shortly before.

Police said the attacker pounced on the woman across the road from the Victoria Bar on Paisley Road.

He made off in the direction of Renfrew Road after the incident around 10pm on Wednesday.

The woman attended the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley for treatment.

Detective Constable Louise Kane said: "At this stage we do not know the motivation for this attack but it does appear to be unprovoked and has left a young woman with a facial injury.

"It's possible there were other people in the area at the time of the incident who perhaps witnessed the attack and I would urge people to get in touch and pass on any information."

The suspect is described as in his 20s, around 6ft, with a slim build and short dark hair. He was wearing a light top.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.