EU vote fraud foiled as staff recognised 'very tall man'

He was caught trying to cast a second ballot due to his 'distinctive clothes'.

Voter fraud: There were 260 alleged cases last year.

A man who tried to vote twice in the EU referendum was discovered by polling staff who recognised him from his first attempt.

He turned up at a polling station in East Ayrshire and used the name of a friend to cast his ballot, then came back again later and used his own name to get another vote.

However, staff recognised him during the vote on June 23, 2016, because he was "very tall and wore distinctive clothing" and raise suspicions.

The unnamed man pleaded guilty in court and was handed a 300-hour community payback order, as well as a five-year ban on standing for office.

The case came to light after electoral fraud information was released in a police report, with a total of 260 cases of alleged fraud recorded in the UK in 2016.

Analysis by the Electoral Commission found six incidents where people accepted cautions, while police were waiting for advice from prosecutors on five cases and 40 allegations remained under investigation by officers.

The report highlighted the conviction of Richard Smalley, a Tory candidate who was elected to Derby City Council in the May 2016 local elections after submitting a false address.

He pleaded guilty in August 2016 and was sentenced to two months in prison and banned from standing for election for five years.

The data for 2016 showed an increase in the number of allegations of "personation" - purporting to be someone else to cast a vote - up from 21 cases in 2014 and 26 in 2015 to 44 in 2016.

The commission has recommended that "a proof of identity scheme should be developed and implemented for polling station voters in Great Britain.

"This would address the current absence of effective checks against personation and improve public confidence," the report said.

Ailsa Irvine, director of electoral administration and guidance at the Electoral Commission, said: "It is important that voters are confident that the police and prosecuting authorities take allegations of electoral fraud seriously.

"The findings from our report show that significant sentences will be imposed when electoral law is broken, and that those responsible for electoral fraud can face jail.

"Voters should be confident that they can report any concerns about electoral fraud. Anyone who has evidence that an electoral offence has been committed should contact the police immediately or report it anonymously through the Crimestoppers website or 0800 555 111."