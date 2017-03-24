'Injured bat' which led to call-out turns out to be toy

A Scottish SPCA inspector was called out to help the 'animal' in Eaglesham.

Bat: The charity was called out. Scottish SPCA

A Scottish SPCA inspector who was called out to help an injured bat discovered it was in fact a plastic toy.

The animal welfare charity received a call to its helpline saying the bat was stuck in a bin in Eaglesham, East Renfrewshire.

Inspector Stacey Erwin travelled to the scene on Sunday, expecting to find an injured animal.

However the bat turned out to be a convincing toy.

Insp Erwin said: "The caller looked down from her window and saw a lifeless looking bat on her bin.

"I went to check on it and expected to give advice on a grounded bat or maybe torn wings but discovered it was a plastic bat.

"The caller had realised shortly before I arrived but it was too late to cancel.

"This job can be very tough as we deal with severely injured animals on a daily basis, so it's quite nice when something like this makes us smile."

This isn't the first time the Scottish SPCA has experienced a case of mistaken identity.

She continued: "Last year one of my colleagues responded to a report of a distressed bird stuck on a roof but when she arrived she discovered the bird was in fact a shoe.

"Although incidents like these are false alarms, it's always better to be safe than sorry and we'd encourage anyone with concerns about an animal to call our helpline on 03000 999 999."