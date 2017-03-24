Man arrested over 'attempt to abduct ten-year-old girl'
Suspect has been reported after the incident involving a young girl in Glasgow.
A man has been arrested in connection with the attempted abduction of a ten-year-old girl.
The child was playing in a garden with friends in the Carntyne area of Glasgow when she was allegedly approached by a man.
She informed her mother of the incident on Thursday afternoon, before the police were called.
The man was arrested in connection with the abduction attempt later that night.
A police spokeswoman said: "Police attended around 7pm last night after receiving a report of a man acting suspiciously towards a child in Carntyne.
"A 40-year-old man was traced and he has been reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with the incident."