Teacher 'falsified exam grades which were sent to SQA'

Charges relate to around 54 pupils at Dumfries High School in 2014/15.

Hearing: English teacher faces disciplinary panel (file pic)

A teacher has been accused of falsifying exam grades which were sent on to the SQA.

Caroline Grieve, an English teacher at Dumfries High School, allegedly falsified the grades on 54 exams during the 2014-15 school year.

A hearing in relation to the allegations is due to take place at the General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS) on Monday.

In papers lodged with the GTCS, it is claimed Ms Grieve "intended to protect pupils and to prevent your own lack of organisation from being discovered".

The papers also said Ms Grieve worked as an assessor and was expected to be "accurate, honest and trustworthy in recording results".

She allegedly recorded six unit results as a pass when she had previously marked them as fails. She is also alleged to have recorded a further 34 unit results as a pass despite the evidence being incomplete.

A third charge alleges that 13 unit results recorded as passes were later found to be fails.

The GTCS charges state that her conduct means she is "unfit to teach."

Ms Grieve could be struck off or sanctioned if the charges are found proved.