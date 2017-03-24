Teenage girls shone laser pen in train passengers' faces

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident at Clarkston station.

Laser pen: British Transport Police are now investigating. (file pic) BTP

Police are appealing for witnesses after a group of girls were reportedly shining a laser pen in the faces of train passengers.

The group were seen at Clarkston station around 5pm on Tuesday by a member of the public travelling on the train service between Glasgow Central and East Kilbride.

The passenger noticed the girls, approximately 15-years-old and each wearing black jackets with blue jeans, shining the laser in the faces of other travelling passengers.

One of the girls was also seen wearing a tiara.

British Transport Police are now investigating the incident and have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Inspector Gary Brown said: "This was reckless and dangerous behaviour which could have easily caused serious eye damage to the passengers on the train.

"You would never shine a laser in your own eyes so it is bewildering why someone would be so senseless and target members of the public.

"We have since launched an investigation and I would like to hear from anyone who was on the train or saw what happened.

"I am aware that one of the females was wearing a tiara, if you saw this group please get in touch as your information might help."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 367 of 21/03/2017. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 08000 555 111.

