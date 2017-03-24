Mysterious 'loud bang' heard at Glasgow Central station

Transport police said they still have not located the source of noise that sounded like a gunshot.

Transport hub: Reports of 'loud bang' in station after midday on Friday. STV

The source of a "loud bang" heard by commuters at Glasgow Central station on Friday has still not been identified.

The noise, which a member of the public told STV News sounded like a gunshot, rang out about 12.20pm. The witness said British Transport Police in the station immediately ran to investigate.

A spokesman for the British Transport Police said: "We were made aware of an incident at about 12.20pm on Friday, which was a loud noise in the concourse area of Glasgow Central station.

"We have checked it out thoroughly, including reviewing CCTV footage at the time of the incident.

"We have not yet located what the source of the noise was. We are continuing to make enquiries."

