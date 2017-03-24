  • STV
  • MySTV

March organised to 'reclaim' streets after sex attacks

Peter Cassidy

The event is being held in response to a series of assaults on women in Govanhill area.

Protest: The first These Streets are Made for Walking march was held in 2014.
Protest: The first These Streets are Made for Walking march was held in 2014. STV

A march will be held in Glasgow this weekend in a further bid to "reclaim the streets" after a series of sex attacks.

Marchers hope the Govanhill protest will help girls and women feel safe again and dispel any fears about walking there at night.

The "These Streets are Made for Walking 2" march comes two years after an inaugural event attracted more than 5000 people to the area in Glasgow's Southside, to demand urgent action over a high level of sexual assaults.

Demonstrators hope the latest march will "send a message to both the perpetrators and the authorities" that more needs done to make the streets safe.

Organisers Amanda Johnson and Ashley Crossan have urged women of all nationalities and religions to join the march and have condemned attempts by people with a "racist agenda" to hijack it.

On the event Facebook page, they said: "It is a sad indication of our times that this issue (racism) even has to be addressed.

"However, it has very recently been brought to our attention that some of the right-wing press have caught wind of our event and are using it, our name and our photographs to promote their own racist and hate-fuelled agenda.

"We find it disgusting that they have taken something positive for the community and decided to smear it with ideas that don't belong to us.

"So it is our duty to reiterate that this peaceful walk will not tolerate any racism toward members of our community.

"This event is solely to show solidarity with survivors of sexual assault, first and foremost in our community... but also more generally with anyone who has been affected by a sexual crime."

They added: "We want to take this opportunity to ask you all, a lot of you who are residents of Govanhill, a multicultural and thriving community in Glasgow's Southside, to use this event to reach out to your neighbours, whether from India, Romania, Pakistan, or the West End, and invite them along on Saturday to support survivors of sexual assault from all different races, religions, backgrounds and creeds.

"We are bigger and better as a united Glasgow. Let's not be divided."

The first march in 2014, organised after three sex attacks including a gang rape in nearby Toryglen, had support from all over the city and attracted men and women of all ages who called for an increased police presence and better lighting in Govanhill.

This Saturday's march will leave from Queen's Park Baptist Church at 8.30pm.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.