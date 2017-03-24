March organised to 'reclaim' streets after sex attacks

The event is being held in response to a series of assaults on women in Govanhill area.

Protest: The first These Streets are Made for Walking march was held in 2014. STV

A march will be held in Glasgow this weekend in a further bid to "reclaim the streets" after a series of sex attacks.

Marchers hope the Govanhill protest will help girls and women feel safe again and dispel any fears about walking there at night.

The "These Streets are Made for Walking 2" march comes two years after an inaugural event attracted more than 5000 people to the area in Glasgow's Southside, to demand urgent action over a high level of sexual assaults.

Demonstrators hope the latest march will "send a message to both the perpetrators and the authorities" that more needs done to make the streets safe.

Organisers Amanda Johnson and Ashley Crossan have urged women of all nationalities and religions to join the march and have condemned attempts by people with a "racist agenda" to hijack it.

On the event Facebook page, they said: "It is a sad indication of our times that this issue (racism) even has to be addressed.

"However, it has very recently been brought to our attention that some of the right-wing press have caught wind of our event and are using it, our name and our photographs to promote their own racist and hate-fuelled agenda.

"We find it disgusting that they have taken something positive for the community and decided to smear it with ideas that don't belong to us.

"So it is our duty to reiterate that this peaceful walk will not tolerate any racism toward members of our community.

"This event is solely to show solidarity with survivors of sexual assault, first and foremost in our community... but also more generally with anyone who has been affected by a sexual crime."

They added: "We want to take this opportunity to ask you all, a lot of you who are residents of Govanhill, a multicultural and thriving community in Glasgow's Southside, to use this event to reach out to your neighbours, whether from India, Romania, Pakistan, or the West End, and invite them along on Saturday to support survivors of sexual assault from all different races, religions, backgrounds and creeds.

"We are bigger and better as a united Glasgow. Let's not be divided."

The first march in 2014, organised after three sex attacks including a gang rape in nearby Toryglen, had support from all over the city and attracted men and women of all ages who called for an increased police presence and better lighting in Govanhill.

This Saturday's march will leave from Queen's Park Baptist Church at 8.30pm.

