Loud noise heard at Glasgow Central was burst bike tyre

The noise, described as a 'loud bang', rang out at around 12.20pm on Friday.

Glasgow Central: Loud 'bang' was a burst bike tyre, say transport police.

A mysterious loud noise that left transport police at Glasgow Central station baffled for hours was a burst bike tyre, it has emerged.

The noise, which a member of the public described as a"loud bang", was heard by commuters in the concourse area of the station at about 12.20pm on Friday.

British Transport Police based in the station then reportedly ran to investigate.

Officers were at first unable to locate the source of the noise after initial enquiries, including a review of CCTV footage around the time of the incident.

However, they finally determined the cause of the sound was a bicycle tyre bursting, shortly before 4pm.

Posting on Twitter, the Scottish division of the British Transport Police said: "Mysterious noise update... loud noise was in fact a burst bike tyre."

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.