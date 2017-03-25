Young man seriously injured in assault in town centre
A 20-year-old was attacked near the Burns Statue on the High Street in Dumfries.
A 20-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a serious assault in the early hours of Saturday.
The attack took place at around 2.20am, near the Burns Statue on the High Street in Dumfries.
The young victim was rushed by paramedics to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary, where medical staff say his condition is stable.
STV News understands that police investigating the incident are following a definite line of enquiry.
A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Around 2.20am on Saturday a 20-year-old man suffered serious injuries in an assault in High Street, Dumfries.
"He was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary where he remains in a stable condition.
"Enquiries into the incident are continuing."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.