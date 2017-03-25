Appeal to trace man, 84, missing from home for two days

Thomas Clark, who lives in East Kilbride, was last seen on Thursday morning.

An elderly man has been missing from his home in South Lanarkshire since Thursday morning.

Thomas Clark, 84, who lives in East Kilbride, was last seen in the town around 10.45am on Thursday, leaving Hairmyres Hospital on Eaglesham Road.

Police believe he returned to his home in Kirkton Park and then left at around 6pm on Thursday, but this is still to be confirmed.

Mr Clark was reported missing on Friday, and has not returned home since.

He is described as a white, 5ft 6in, of slim build and with white hair.

When he was last seen, Mr Clark was wearing a long brown or mahogany puffer jacket, brown leather shoes, a checked jumper in grey with blue and green diamonds on front, a black beanie hat and grey padded gloves with black leather palms.

Officers are appealing to members of the public to help them locate Mr Clark safe and well.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Officers continue to assess CCTV and have been conducting door to door enquiries.

"We have been liaising with local businesses and transport providers in order to assist the enquiry."

If anyone has seen Mr Clark or has any information on his whereabouts, they are asked to contact officers at East Kilbride on 101.

