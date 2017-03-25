Two arrested after young man attacked in town centre

The 20-year-old was taken to hospital after the alleged assault in Dumfries.

High Street: Young man 'seriously assaulted' near Burns Statue. Google 2017

Two men have been arrested in connection with the serious assault of another man in Dumfries in the early hours of Saturday.

Officers have arrested one man, aged 20, and another man, aged 27, following the incident.

The 20-year-old victim was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary after the alleged attack, which took place at around 2.20am near the Burns Statue on the High Street.

Medical staff at the hospital described his condition as "stable".

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "A 20-year-old man and a 27-year-old man have been arrested in connection with the incident.

"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

