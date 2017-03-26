Woman dies following blaze in care home in Glasgow

She died in hospital from her injuries after the fire on Saturday afternoon.

Care home: Blaze within building claimed life of woman. STV News

A woman has died in hospital after a blaze within a care home in Glasgow.

Emergency services were called to the fire at Arcadia Gardens Care Home, Kerr Drive, Bridgeton, at around 4.50pm on Saturday.

Firefighters tackled the blaze and paramedics took two people to hospital.

A 54-year-old woman was rushed to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment but later died from her injuries.

A 78-year-old man was also taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary to receive treatment for smoke inhalation and was subsequently released.

All other staff and residents were accounted for and no one else was injured. Seven residents had to be housed temporarily at a nearby care home.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "A joint investigation between the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has been launched to establish the exact cause of the fire, which is not thought to be suspicious at this time.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

