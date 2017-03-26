Young man arrested after alleged assault at taxi office
A taxi driver suffered a head injury following the incident in Govan, Glasgow.
An 18-year-old man has been arrested after an alleged serious assault on two other men outside a taxi office in Glasgow.
The incident took place around 7.20am on Sunday outside a premises on Paisley Road West, near to Admiral Street in Kinning Park.
A 49-year-old male taxi driver suffered a head injury and was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment. Medical staff describe his condition as "stable".
Another man, 51, who also worked in the taxi office sustained minor injuries in the incident and did not require hospital treatment.
A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "An 18-year-old man has been arrested and is presently detained in police custody in connection with the incident.
"A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."
It is anticipated that the 18-year-old will appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.