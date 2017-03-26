Death of man discovered in Glasgow street 'unexplained'

His body was found at around 5.10pm on Saturday in the Gorbals area of the city.

The death of a man discovered in a street in Glasgow is being treated by police as "unexplained".

His body was found at around 5.10pm on Saturday in Ballater Street, in the Gorbals area of the city.

A large police presence, including forensics, attended the scene to recover the body.

He has not yet been formally identified but is believed to be middle-aged.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "A post mortem will be carried out in due course to establish the exact cause of death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

"A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."

