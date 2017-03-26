Man, 84, missing for three days boarded bus out of town

Thomas Clark, who lives in East Kilbride, was seen on a bus heading to Airdrie.

An elderly man who has been missing from his home in East Kilbride since Thursday boarded a bus heading out of the town.

Thomas Clark, 84, who lives in Kirkton Park, was last seen in the South Lanarkshire town on Thursday and was reported missing on Friday.

He had previously been sighted leaving Hairmyres Hospital on Eaglesham Road at around 10.45am on Thursday.

Having assessed CCTV footage, officers now understand Mr Clark boarded the 201 First Bus at Whitemoss Avenue about 11.30am on the same day, which was heading out of the town in the direction of Airdrie.

He is described as a white, 5ft 6in, of slim build and with white hair.

When he was last seen, Mr Clark was wearing a long brown or mahogany puffer jacket, brown leather shoes, a checked jumper in grey with blue and green diamonds on front, a black beanie hat and grey padded gloves with black leather palms.

Sergeant Nicola Hope, based at East Kilbride, said: "Our enquiries have determined that Mr Clark did board the 201 First Bus travelling in the direction of Airdrie.

"We would ask anyone who was on that bus on Thursday at around 11.30am to think back. You may have seen Thomas Clark, or witnessed the stop that he got off the bus.

"Our enquiries are ongoing to trace Mr Clark. Officers are continuing to assess CCTV and are liaising with local transport providers.

"I want to thank everyone who took the time to share our social media appeals and I would ask that you continue to do today. Any information that you have could be vital in tracing Thomas Clark safe and well."

If anyone has seen Mr Clark or has any information on his whereabouts, they are asked to contact officers at East Kilbride on 101.

Police have also advised that social media posts are not routinely monitored, and that any such information on Mr Clark should be shared over the phone rather than through social media channels.

