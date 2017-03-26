Police car smashes into street light after collision

The marked vehicle collided with another car near a police station in Glasgow.

Police crash: Two officers not thought to be seriously injured.

A marked police car crashed into a street light after colliding with another car near a police station in Glasgow.

The accident happened on Aikenhead Road, close to Cathcart Police Office, when the Peugeot police car crashed into a red Renault Clio at around 11.25am on Sunday.

The police car then span off and further crashed into a street light, while the Renault Clio collided with a bollard, causing substantial damage to both vehicles.

Two male officers were taken by paramedics to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment, but neither are believed to be seriously injured.

The 59-year-old female driver of the Renault Clio and her 35-year-old female passenger were also taken to the same hospital as a precaution.

Two boys also travelling in the Renault Clio - aged 14 and three - were not injured.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "Enquiries into the crash are continuing."

