Unite's Len McLuskey to address Faslane base workers

Strike: Industrial action set to last three months.

Unite general secretary Len McLuskey will address workers who are on strike at the Faslane and Couport naval bases.

Civilian workers at the Clyde bases began a three-month period of staggered strikes which are expected to cause "major disruption."

Unite claims employers Babcock Marine are trying to undermine staff through outsourcing services to private companies. The union also claims worker representatives are being undermined.

Babcock reject the allegations and say they will try to to minimise impact on operations.

On Monday, workers will be bussed to a mass meeting in Helensburgh where union leader Mr McLuskey will address them.

He is currently running for re-election to Unite's leadership, with Unite's West Midlands regional secretary Geread Coyne and union convener Ian Allinson running against him.

Speaking earlier, union officials said the strike would cause a "severe impact" at the bases, which are home to the UK's nuclear submarine fleet.

Regional officer Stephen Deans said: "This action will coincide with a particularly busy period at both Coulport and Faslane and will cause major disruption to the day-to-day services that Babcock Marine provides.

"This includes land-based repairs, mail delivery, feeding the Navy sailors at their normal mealtimes, and nuclear operational and waterfront services. There will be a severe impact.

"Our members work hard supporting the Royal Navy's operations. They refuse to be intimidated by a private company whose biggest interest at the moment seems to be weakening workers' rights so that it can squeeze all the cash it can from the nation's defence."

Babcock is set to meet union representatives at the end of March for further talks.