Medical students forced to resit exam over 'collusion'

About 270 University of Glasgow students hit after evidence of online contact.

University of Glasgow: Some students said to have colluded online (file pic). © dalbera

Medical students at a leading Scottish university are being forced to resit an exam after evidence emerged of "collusion".

Around 270 final-year undergraduates were informed by the University of Glasgow's medical school on Monday morning.

They were told a clinical exam they sat earlier this year had been declared void after it emerged a handful of students had shared information about the test on social media.



The students responsible are now facing disciplinary action and a fresh exam has been timetabled for early May.

A university spokesman said: "The undergraduate medical school at the University of Glasgow has detected evidence of collusion by a small number of final-year medical students during their clinical examination.

"The collusion involved sharing of exam information using social media.

"The responsible students are now subject to disciplinary and fitness to practise procedures, and after consultation with the senate of the University of Glasgow the affected examination has been declared void and a new clinical examination will be set for all final year students.

"This decision has been made in an abundance of caution to ensure that the skills of our students are rigorously and fairly tested before they graduate in medicine."

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.