Venue has to clear up confusion as IRA come to Glasgow

Rock band with suspect name prompt ABC owners to spell out exactly who they are

Same name: The Polish rockers have nothing to do with Irish terror group.

Publicity saying the IRA were booked to play a popular music venue in Glasgow was bound to raise eyebrows.

So bosses at the 02 ABC tried to ensure there was no confusion as to which IRA they had booked for Saturday night's show.

It was, of course, the Polish five-piece rock band - who unfortunately share their name with the infamous Irish Republican terror group - that had been due to headline at the Sauchiehall Street venue.

Clearing up confusion: The billboard at the ABC venue.

Keen to avoid any confusion, the ABC's owners spelled it out on the venue's billboard: "Polish band IRA 7pm".

Twitter user @jagsfan1980, spotted the notice and posted a picture with the caption: "Reassurance that it's not 'the real' IRA playing in Glasgow tonight", and attracted more than 1000 likes. It was retweeted more than 400 times.

Other comments expressed humour and confusion.

@windmillbiscuit asked: "Is their lead singer Gerry Adamski?"

@dazzamct tweeted: "Bass player in that band is probably saying we should've stuck with Kool Kraków Kids"

@terry-nutkin joked: "Their provisional booking must have fell through."

And @affwallace said: "Bet the concert was banging."

The Polish rock band have been going since the late 1980s and have reportedly faced questions when they have passed through U.K airports wearing T-shirts bearing their name, which comes from the Latin word for "anger".

