Glasgow 2018 launches drive to find 3000 volunteers

European Championships organisers hope to see 'spirit of 2014' games return.

Glasgow 2018: Sanjeev Kohli helped to launch recruitment drive. SNS

A drive to recruit an army of volunteers for the Glasgow 2018 European Championships has been launched.

The event takes place next summer in Glasgow and Berlin with athletics, swimming, cycling and gymnastics among the featured sports.

Organisers invited applications on Monday, hoping for 3000 volunteers for a range of roles, including in accreditation and transport.

They highlighted the success of the "world famous welcome for visitors" provided by volunteers at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in the city.

Glasgow 2018 Championships director Colin Hartley said: "The Glasgow 2018 European Championships promises to be a memorable event for the whole city and our volunteers will be at its heart.

"From assisting elite athletes at venues to providing a friendly and welcoming face to the thousands of visitors arriving during Championships time, the volunteers will play an absolutely vital role in ensuring Glasgow 2018 is a success.



"Glaswegians are renowned for their generosity and friendliness and these are values which we aim to reflect in our volunteers.

"This will be one of the most inclusive volunteer programmes ever delivered so we want to hear from everyone regardless of their previous experience or current circumstances."

Comedian and Still Game star Sanjeev Kohli, who has been named as an official volunteering ambassador for the championships, was at the launch.

He said: "As a proud Glaswegian I am made up to see another major sporting event coming to Glasgow. I can't wait to see the spirit of 2014 return to our streets, stages and sporting venues.

"There is a genuine altruism in the people in Glasgow - we never see anybody lost or in trouble without offering help. I know those values will be reflected in our volunteers."

He added: "So to anybody thinking of applying to volunteer at Glasgow 2018 I say - get in amongst it."

Championships: A planned BMX track for Glasgow 2018. Glasgow City Council