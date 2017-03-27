Shops torched in 'deliberate' blaze in town centre

Police are appealing for witnesses to the fire in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire.

Fire: Emergency services scrambled to put the fire out but it had already spread STV

A number of shops have been torched in a "deliberate" blaze in a town centre.

Police received 999 calls after a disused building in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, was set on fire on Sunday night.

The flames spread from the property in the Main Street, damaging seven neighbouring shops.

Several businesses were forced to shut on Monday as a result of fire damage.

The buildings affected include 39-43 Main Street as well as adjoining properties on Academy Street.

Detective Sergeant Peter Lennon said: "We are in the process of gathering CCTV images for any additional information which could assist us. If you were in the area of Main Street last night between 10.30-11.30pm, please think back and consider if you noticed anything unusual or suspicious.

"Did you see anyone hanging around outside these properties, did you notice anyone running away? Several buildings have been badly damaged resulting in businesses not being able to open up and operate normally. I am appealing for anyone with any information, no matter how small it may seem, to get in touch with us and pass it on."

The police and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have launched an investigation into the fire, which is believed to have been started deliberately.

No injuries were reported and no one was on any of the premises at the time of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.