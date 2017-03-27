Woman scared off sex attacker by using personal alarm

The 30-year-old was sexually assaulted while walking along Ferry Road in Glasgow.

A woman scared off a sex attacker by activating a personal alarm.

The 30-year-old was walking along Ferry Road in Partick, Glasgow, shortly before 7pm on Friday when the man approached.

He tried to engage her in conversation, then sexually assaulted her. She managed to set off her personal alarm and he ran off towards the Clydeside Expressway.

Detective constable Gordon Semple said: "I am appealing to people in the area to get in touch with us.

"The lady activated a personal alarm so I'm sure people will have heard the sound and perhaps went to the window to see what was happening.

"Perhaps you noticed something or saw the suspect run off. If you have any information at all, please contact us.

"It's imperative we trace this man and we are doing everything we can to locate him.

"Anyone with information is asked to pass it on, no matter how insignificant it seems, let us assess it and judge its relevance to our ongoing enquiries."

The attacker was described as between 5ft 10in and 5ft 11in, was in his early twenties, of slim build and was wearing a black jacket, dark beanie hat and dark jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.