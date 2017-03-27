Police appeal over Iranian student missing in Glasgow

Friends fear for 23-year-old woman last seen leaving home ten days ago.

Vanished: Saharnaz Ahmad was studying in Glasgow.

Police Scotland have launched an appeal to trace a missing student last seen leaving home ten days ago.

Saharnaz Ahmadi - who is from Iran but who has been living and studying in Glasgow - was reported missing on Friday, March 27.

Friends said her disappearance was completely out of character.

The 23-year-old has family in Sheffield and police are looking into the possibility that she may have gone to visit them.

Sergeant Linda Cotter from Baird Street Police Station asked anyone with any information to get in touch.

She said: "I would ask anyone with information regarding Saharnaz's whereabouts to please come forward.

"Similarly I would appeal to Saharnaz to get in touch with someone to let us know that she is safe.

"Anyone who with information can contact officers at Baird Street Police Station via 101."

