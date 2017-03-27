Body discovered in search for missing pensioner

Thomas Clark, 84, was reported missing from his home last week.

Body found: Thomas Clark was last seen leaving home last Thursday. Google 2017/Police Scotland

A body has been discovered in the search for an elderly man who went missing last Thursday.

Thomas Clark, 84, was last seen at his home in Kirkton Place, East Kilbride.

Police confirmed Mr Clark's body was discovered near the David Livingstone Centre, Blantyre, at 10.30am on Monday. His family have been informed.

Mr Clark was reported missing on Friday and was thought to have boarded a bus heading to Airdrie.

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

