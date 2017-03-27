Worker who fell to his death inside wind turbine named

Antonio Joao Da Silva Linares, from Portugal, died in the incident on March 15.

Kilgallioch: Portuguese worker fell inside 480ft wind turbine. © STV

A worker who was killed after falling inside an under-construction 480ft wind turbine tower has been identified by police.

Antonio Joao Da Silva Linares, from Portugal, died in the incident at Scottish Power's Kilgallioch wind farm, on the border between Dumfries and Galloway and South Ayrshire, on March 15.

The 37-year-old technician was working for contractor Gamesa, which is investigating the circumstances of his death along with Police Scotland and the Health and Safety Executive.

Work at the 96-turbine construction site was put on hold while the investigation takes place, but the wind farm is set to be operational later this year.

Speaking the day after the incident, a Gamesa spokesman said: "An employee working for Gamesa at Kilgallioch wind farm has been involved in a fatal accident inside a tower under construction.

"Gamesa is conducting a thorough investigation together with the authorities to establish the root cause of this fatal accident."

"We are very saddened and our thoughts go to the family of the employee," he added.

A Scottish Power Renewables spokesman said: "A full investigation is now under way by the police and the Health and Safety Executive.

"Scottish Power Renewables will support and co-operate fully with these investigations.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the technician involved in the incident."

