CCTV appeal to trace two men in connection with assault

A 21-year-old man was seriously hurt in the incident in Glasgow last September.

CCTV appeal: Police believe two men pictured may have information. Police Scotland/STV

Police have launched a CCTV appeal to trace two men in connection with a serious assault in Glasgow city centre.

Around 3.15am on Sunday, September 18, 2016, an altercation took place in Renfrew Street which left a 21-year-old man seriously injured.

He was taken by paramedics to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment and was later released.

Officers believe the two men pictured in the images may have information that could help them with their investigation and are urging them or anyone who recognises them to get in touch.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Both men are described as white men in their early 20s, with slim builds and Glaswegian accents.

"One was wearing a red t-shirt and the other wearing a black t-shirt at the time of the incident."

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Glasgow city centre CID on 101 or alternatively to contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.