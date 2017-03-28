World-leading medical imaging centre to open in Glasgow

The new centre, worth £32m, is based at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Ice: Project 'world-leading', says Professor Dame Anna Dominiczak. University of Glasgow, Martin Shields / Cropped

The University of Glasgow's £32m Imaging Centre of Excellence (Ice), which will benefit patients across Scotland and beyond, opens in the city this week.

Ice brings together world-leading research, cutting edge technology and international business investment under one roof at its home on campus at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

The centre will act as a hub for translating science into economic and patient benefit for Glasgow, Scotland and the UK, the university said.

The project will bring 396 new high-value jobs to the city over a seven-year period and will contribute £88m to the local economy, according to independent assessment.

Built in collaboration with NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC), the medical research facility will be opened by the chief executive-designate of UK Research and Innovation, Professor Sir Mark Walport, on Wednesday.

Professor Dame Anna Dominiczak, vice-principal and head of the college of medical, veterinary and life sciences at the university, said: "Ice will be a world-leading example of a precision medicine centre, bringing together the key partners of the University of Glasgow, the NHS and industry to further clinical research and ultimately bring economic and patient benefits not only for Glasgow, but to the whole of Scotland.

"Ice isn't about ivory tower research - it is about bringing world-leading clinical academics together with industry to collaborate and to create something that not only positively benefits patients but also brings a meaningful economic benefit as well."

The building is already home to Scotland's first 7 Tesla MRI scanner, the first of its kind in the UK in a clinical setting, which will be a focus of research for clinical and non-clinical academic imaging specialists and clinical physics expertise.

It will also house the Clinical Innovation Zone, a space dedicated to biomedical companies which will facilitate industry collaborations and the development of healthcare technology.

There will also be a further floor of neuro operating theatres, which will be funded by NHSGGC.

Robert Calderwood, NHSGGC chief executive, said: "The opening of this new building is a further step in the collaboration between the NHS and the University of Glasgow to provide world-leading research and cutting edge technology which will benefits patients across Scotland and beyond.

"The Imaging Centre of Excellence has provided us the opportunity to develop four state-of-the-art theatres with full ancillary accommodation which will be utilised by the department of neurosurgery and oral maxillofacial surgery.

"It will also provide the most advanced imaging facilities in the world on the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital campus."

The Ice building has been supported by £16m from the Medical Research Council and Glasgow City Region City Deal.

Glasgow City Council leader Frank McAveety said: "Glasgow is one of the world's most innovative cities, with both a proud history and a bright future in life sciences and new technologies.

"This fantastic new facility is a great example of how our ground-breaking Glasgow City Region City Deal is already helping to reinforce that global reputation - while delivering jobs, infrastructure and a whole range of other economic and social benefits."

