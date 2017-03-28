Medical staff at Hydro arena told they will be laid off

The firm which runs the arena says an external contractor will provide cover.

Medical staff at one of Scotland's busiest concert venues have been told they are now out of a job.

More than 60 nurses and first aid staff employed by the SSE Hydro in Glasgow were informed their contracts will not be renewed this week.

The firm which runs the 12,000-seat arena says medical cover will now be provided by an external contractor, Ambulance Scotland.

Scottish Event Campus Ltd, which is 90% owned by Glasgow city council, has pledged to reimburse the workers for any cancelled shifts.

First aid worker Helen Gaughan told STV News: "We were taken in to the Star Suite at the Hydro and (director) Mark Laidlaw read out a statement telling us we were sacked.

"I feel sick, there's no explanation."

A spokeswoman for the company said: "Following a review of our medical service provision we have appointed an external contractor, which is one of the top providers of ambulance and paramedic event cover in the UK.

"Ambulance Scotland's highly trained staff are very experienced in working at all kinds of public events, from sporting events to concerts and festivals.

"Workers who are no longer contracted with the SEC will be reimbursed for any cancelled shifts previously scheduled during their contract period.

"The medical provision for events varies depending on the risk assessment.

"We assess each event on a case by case basis to decide the appropriate medical cover required."