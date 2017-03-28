Fifteen-year-old girl raped close to nature reserve

Police are following definite line of inquiry after East Dunbartonshire attack.

Investigation: Police have a definite line of inquiry. Google 2017

A 15-year-old girl was raped near a popular nature reserve in East Dunbartonshire.

The sex attack took place on Merkland Drive in Kirkintilloch, near Merkland Nature Reserve.



Detectives believe the incident took place between 5pm and 10pm on Saturday.

A local newspaper reported an area around a bus stop had been cordoned off by police tape with forensic officers at the scene.

Police are understood to be pursuing a definite line of inquiry into the attack.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Police are carrying out inquiries in Merkland Drive near David Gray Drive after a 15-year-old girl was the victim of a serious sexual assault between 5pm and 10pm on Saturday evening.

"Enquiries are continuing."