Emaciated dog put to sleep after being found near park

The older female canine was found around Murano Street in the Maryhill area.

Emaciated: The dog had to be put to sleep. Scottish SPCA

An emaciated dog has been put to sleep after being found on a street near a Glasgow park.

The crossbreed, thought to be aged between 12 and 16, was found around Murano Street in the Maryhill area near Ruchill Park.

She came into the care of the Scottish SPCA after being handed into a veterinary practice in Glasgow.

However because of her condition, animal welfare officers put the canine to sleep.

Senior Inspector Billy Linton said: "We are appealing for anyone who recognises the dog to get in touch as she was found emaciated and in very poor condition.

"Sadly to end the dog's suffering she had to be put to sleep under veterinary advice."

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA Animal Helpline on 03000 999 999.

