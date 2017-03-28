Glasgow Tower due to reopen to public this summer

The 417ft structure on the Clyde has been closed for the majority of its life.

Glasgow Tower: Due to reopen this summer.

Glasgow Tower is set to reopen to the public after its annual winter closure.

The 417ft-tall structure on the banks of the Clyde has been plagued by problems since it was completed in 2001 and has been closed for the majority of its life.

It is due to reopen on April 1 and will stay open throughout the summer - as long as the wind stays below 25mph.

The tower, which is the only building in the world capable of turning 360 degrees, is intended to rotate towards the wind to reduce resistance and act like an aerofoil.

However, the complex design has been hit by a series of issues. The £10m structure was not ready in time for its opening day in 2001 and missed a visit by the Queen a few weeks later.

Problems with the mechanism which rotates the tower led to its closure in 2002 and 2004, and in 2005 ten people were trapped in a lift for over five hours.

It was shut again in 2010 and Glasgow Science Centre (GSC) successfully sued contractors Carillion over the quality of their work in 2013.

GSC chief executive Dr Stephen Breslin said: "I am thrilled to open the tower once again.

"As a 'world first', Glasgow Tower pushes the boundaries of engineering and when you visit, you really appreciate the cutting-edge design and science behind it."

