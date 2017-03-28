CCTV appeal after serious assault at bus station 

Police are seeking a man in connection with the incident at Govan Bus Station.

CCTV: Police are seeking this man over the assault.

CCTV images of a man being hunted over a serious attack at a bus station have been released by police.

The serious assault occurred at Govan Bus Station in Glasgow on Wednesday February 22.

On Tuesday, Police Scotland released images of a man they are hunting in connection with the incident.

No details of the victim involved in the attack, which took place around 5.25pm, have been released.

The man pictures is described as 18-25 years old, 5ft 10in with a medium build.

At the time of the serious assault he was wearing a black jacket, black trousers, black shoes and had a black Adidas bag across his body.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101.