Body of man discovered by youths in woodland glen

Police are treating the death of the man as unexplained but not suspicious.

A group of teenagers found the body of a man while making their way through a Greenock woodland at the weekend.

The discovery was made just after 6pm on Sunday March 26 in Auchmountain Glen just off Kilmacolm Road in the east end of the town.

Detective Sergeant Alex Allardyce of Greenock CID said the death is not being treated as suspicious.

He said: "A 46-year-old male was found deceased just after 6pm on Sunday in the glen just off Kilmacolm Road in between Auchmountain View and Gabriel Street.

"It is not being treated as suspicious, it is being treated as unexplained."

The deceased's next of kin have been informed of his death.

