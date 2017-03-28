  • STV
Armed gang threatened United Wholesale staff with gun

Cara Sulieman

The men escaped in a car with a holdall of stolen cash in Glasgow on Monday.

Wholesalers: The premises were targeted on Monday.
Wholesalers: The premises were targeted on Monday. Google 2017

An armed gang held up a wholesalers with a gun before escaping in a getaway car.

The men went into United Wholesale in Easter Queenslie Road, Glasgow at 3.15pm on Monday.

They threatened members of staff with what appeared to be a gun and demanded they hand over cash.

They escaped in a silver Mercedes C Class saloon car, which had been waiting outside for the gang, heading north along Bartiebeith Road. It was last seen on Blairtummock Road heading towards Stepps Road.

The holdall containing the stolen cash was sticking out the boot of the car as it made off.

DI Alasdair Barlow said: "This was a reckless and dangerous crime which terrified staff and members of the public who were within the wholesalers at the time. Luckily nobody was hurt, but it is absolutely imperative that we trace the perpetrators as soon as possible.

"We know that prior to the suspects entering the car, they threw a black holdall containing the stolen cash into the boot. When they closed the boot, the handle of the bag was left sticking out and would have been visible to other motorists driving behind the vehicle.

"I would like to speak to anyone who was driving in the surrounding area yesterday afternoon, who may have noticed a silver Mercedes C Class with a bag strap sticking out of the boot."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.

