Woman treated by paramedics after taking ill near school

Ambulance and police attended incident in south side of Glasgow on Tuesday.

Ambualnce: Emergency services were on the scene (file pic). Deadline

A woman was treated by paramedics after taking unwell outside a primary school.

Ambulances and police attended the incident in the south side of Glasgow on Tuesday afternoon following several 999 calls from passers-by.

The woman became ill near Netherlee Primary School in Clarkston Road at 2.45pm.

A police spokeswoman confirmed they had attended the incident.

She said: "We received a report of a woman taking unwell on Clarkston Road at around 2.45pm today."