Harry Potter event organisers worried about large crowds

Douglas Barrie Douglas Barrie

Weekend will be 'a local event rather than something like T in the Park', fans told.

Harry Potter: Cast members won't be in attendance. (file pic)
Organisers of a "Harry Potter weekend" in East Dunbartonshire are worried their event will draw in crowd numbers similar to T in the Park.

The event, run by Bearsden churches and community groups, will take place on the last weekend of June to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter book's publication.

Part of Bearsden is to be mocked up as the book's Diagon Alley with wand-making classes and a Quidditch tournament, as well as themed food and drink stalls.

However, since the Facebook page went live last Wednesday, it has attracted nearly 10,000 likes and has been picked up other social media pages.

Now organisers have been forced to address "exaggerated" reports over the size of the festival, which has drawn interest from England, Ireland and even the Netherlands.

A Facebook page statement read: "We realise our Harry Potter event has gone viral, which is fabulous but we fear the papers have somewhat exaggerated the size of the festival. They wrote their stories without speaking to us.

"This is designed as a local event in Bearsden rather than something like T in the Park. We don't have the capacity for something that size - nor the budget.

"We are a couple of churches and traders working together to bring our community together and make a more creative neighbourhood.

"We never imagined (foolishly perhaps) that people would be prepared to travel from down south and across from Ireland and even from the Netherlands for a Harry Potter festival.

"We are absolutely going to be running a Harry Potter festival but we don't want people to be disappointed in what they find. It will be smaller than recent social media reports have led you to believe."

The statement also said organisers do not recommend people fly in or travel from afar for the event on June 23-25.

They urged people to look at where the weekend will take place in Bearsden to realise how small scale it is.

However, they remain upbeat and enthusiastic after attracting interest from "half the world".

The statement added: "We are going to have great fun and want to welcome everyone. Our concern is to keep everyone safe but we aren't able to close roads.

"In the next day or so we will post a list of all the events we have so far and then you can decide if it is something you would like to be part of.

"While we have always done free non-ticketed events we will take advice from police and the local council on how many people we can accommodate. If necessary we will ask people to register but only if necessary.

"We love imagination, that is what Harry Potter is all about but we don't want to let it run too wild about our festival."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.