Driver hit police officer and dragged her down street

The man reversed into the officer in murder bid in Sighthill area of Glasgow.

Police: Officers are investigating the murder bid (file pic). © STV

A driver tired to kill a police officer by reversing into her before dragging her down a street.

Officers had briefly spoken to the man as part of an investigation into an ongoing incident before he suddenly reversed his red Vauxhall Astra into them, dragging one of them down the road.

He then got out of the car and fled the scene in Glasgow on foot.

The female officer avoided serious injury in the incident in Alford Street in the Sighthill area on Tuesday afternoon.

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed the incident is being treated as attempted murder.

He added: "At 1pm on Tuesday, March 28, as part of an ongoing incident, officers on Alford Street in Sighthill spoke to a man in a red Astra.

"The vehicle then reversed and carried one of the officers a short distance. The officer was unharmed and did not require medical treatment.

"The driver then ran off on foot. We are following a positive line of inquiry."

