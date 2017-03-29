Queen Elizabeth A&E trolleys contaminated with blood

Healthcare Improvement Scotland raised 'significant concerns' with the NHS

Queen Elizabeth: Inspectors found dirty A&E. © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

Health inspectors found equipment contaminated with blood, faeces and bodily fluids during an inspection of Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS) raised "significant concerns" with NHS bosses after visiting the flagship infirmary for the first time in December.

Inspectors found trolleys and a mattress contaminated with bodily fluids and dust in the hospital's A&E department.

A partially-used canister of skin cleanser in A&E was contaminated with faeces, they reported, while some surfaces were covered in a thick layer of dust.

The majority of the trolleys and wheelchairs inspectors examined in the corridors of the hospital were dirty and some were contaminated with blood and bodily fluids.

Public toilets in the department were also contaminated with blood, faeces, urine and vomit, they said.

Some sterile instruments in the resuscitation area of A&E were reportedly expired by as much as four years.

HIS officials carried out an unannounced follow-up visit in January and found the hospital had taken steps to address their concerns.

Senior inspector Alastair McGown said: "At our first inspection we noted the standard of environmental cleanliness in the majority of wards and staff knowledge of standard infection control precautions was generally good.

"However, we had significant concerns in the emergency department and immediate assessment unit, and the systems in place for monitoring cleanliness.

"We formally escalated these concerns to NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde's senior management team at the time of our inspection and asked them to take remedial action without delay.

"We carried out an unannounced follow-up inspection and found that a number of improvements had been made to address our concerns about the standard of environmental cleanliness.

"A further follow-up inspection will be carried out to ensure that improvements in the cleanliness have been sustained and all requirements have been addressed."

