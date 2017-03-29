  • STV
  • MySTV

Fatal E Coli outbreak 'caused by Dunsyre Blue cheese'

STV

Health Protection Scotland report prompted by death of three-year-old girl.

Dunsyre Blue: Artisan cheese was found to be cause of outbreak.
Dunsyre Blue: Artisan cheese was found to be cause of outbreak. PA

An E Coli outbreak that led to the death of a child was caused by Dunsyre Blue cheese, a health watchdog has found.

Health Protection Scotland released its report into the spread of the bacteria on Wednesday.

It concluded the unpasteurised cows' milk cheese made in Lanarkshire was the source.

Lanark-based producer Errington Cheese has contested the findings, which had led to the product being banned by Food Standards Scotland.

The E Coli outbreak occurred in two phases in July and September last year, investigators said, with a total of 26 people infected.

Of those who tested positive for E Coli 0157, 17 had eaten the blue cheese prior to developing symptoms, with many consuming it as part of a cheese board course at hotels or restaurants.

During the second cluster of cases in September last year, a three-year-old girl from East Dunbartonshire died from complications of the infection.

The watchdog found Errington Cheese did not monitor the presence of the shiga toxin, which is linked to E Coli, during the production of its artisan cheese.

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1379235-sales-ban-on-cheese-firm-linked-to-e-coli-outbreak-unlawful/ | default

The report stated: "Extensive investigations concluded that the source of the outbreak was the consumption of an unpasteurised cheese - Dunsyre Blue.

"This conclusion was based on evidence from epidemiological and food chain investigations and supported by microbiological evidence and deficiencies identified at Errington Cheese Limited in the procedures in place for the monitoring and control of STEC (Shiga toxin producing E Coli)."

Health Protection Scotland's incident management team added: ""Potentially pathogenic E Coli were able to enter and survive the cheese production process at the food business.

"Positive results were obtained for cheese produced over a period of four months, indicating a systematic potential for STEC to enter the process and contaminate final products."

The watchdog's investigation found another Errington Cheese, Corra Linn, contained a potentially infectious form of E Coli, which led to it being seized by council officers.

In response to the action by Food Standards Scotland and South Lanarkshire Council, Errington Cheese went to court and had the ban on its Lanark Blue and Corra Linn cheeses lifted after a judge ruled it "unlawful".

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1366091-child-dies-in-e-coli-outbreak-linked-to-blue-cheese/ | default

In response to the report, Errington Cheese said: "We received a copy of the outbreak report late yesterday afternoon.

"On an initial reading, all of our concerns regarding the investigation into our cheese and the outbreak of illness remain.

"We believe that more detailed investigations into the cause of the outbreak are needed. This is particularly in relation to those cases where Health Protection Scotland were unable to find any direct link to Dunsyre Blue.

"Health Protection Scotland have now had their chance to present their opinion on what they believe happened.

"That being so, we sincerely hope that they will desist from attempting to frustrate our attempts to uncover the facts, particularly in relation to those cases which don't fit with their hypothesis.

"We call on them once again, as we did in August 2016, to let us have access to the evidence relating to their investigations."

Geoff Ogle, Food Standards Scotland chief executive, welcomed the Health Protection Scotland report.

He said: "Food Standards Scotland is satisfied that the evidence and conclusions presented in this report fully support and justify the decisions that we took to protect consumers.

"All of our decisions and actions were taken with the sole aim of protecting public health.

"This report should allay any concerns with regards to our decisions and assure others that our actions were evidence based. That will always be the case."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.