Search after pensioner with dementia reported missing

Police helicopter involved in Newton Mearns hunt for Dorothy Hudson.

Missing: Dorothy Hudson was last seen leaving her home.

The family of a missing pensioner with dementia are "anxious" to trace her.

Dorothy Hudson, 68, was last seen by relatives on Wednesday at her home in Newton Mearns, East Renfrewshire.

Police believe she left her home on Lomond Drive and headed toward Patterton train station, about half a mile away.

Officers called in a helicopter to help in the search.

Inspector Jennifer Aird said: "Our enquiries are ongoing to trace Dorothy safe and well.

"Her family are understandably anxious due to the fact that Dorothy has dementia.

"We have been analysing CCTV and have been speaking with local transport operators and local businesses to trace her whereabouts.

"Specialist resources, including the force helicopter, have also been supporting the ongoing enquiry."

Dorothy is around 5ft 6in with short blonde hair. When last seen, she was wearing a maroon jacket, blue trousers, white shoes and was carrying a red and beige handbag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.