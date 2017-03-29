  • STV
  • MySTV

Harry Potter event cancelled by police over safety fears

Douglas Barrie Douglas Barrie

Theme of 2017 Bearsden Festival, held on last weekend of June, attracted thousands.

Disappearing act: Potterheads will be left disappointed.
Disappearing act: Potterheads will be left disappointed.

A "Harry Potter weekend" being run by East Dunbartonshire churches and community groups has been cancelled for fears over safety amid rising crowd numbers.

The event, a theme for the annual Bearsden Festival at the end of every June, attracted thousands of likes on a Facebook page.

People from England, Ireland and the Netherlands were reportedly interesting in attending, according to organisers.

On Tuesday evening the Facebook page released a statement saying it was "designed as a local event in Bearsden rather than something like T in the Park".

However less than 24 hours later the event had been cancelled.

A new statement on the Facebook page read: "We have been blown away by the enthusiasm for our festival and we want to make it work but we now need much more time to do so and so we have taken the decision to cancel June 23-25th 2017.

"Because it has grown so big we have to sort out safety, parking, capacity and licensing implications and we will not have enough time to do that for this year but want to work on that for some time in the future.

"We are a very small group of five local folk so please understand this has taken on a life of its own which is bigger than we can manage.

"We hope you understand and we know many will be disappointed but after conversations with the police and our local council who have both been incredibly helpful and supportive, we believe this is the right course of action for us but watch this space for the future."

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1384313-harry-potter-event-organisers-worried-over-large-crowds/ | default

The festival was supposed to include themed food and drink outlets as well as wand workshops and a Quidditch tournament.

It would have celebrated the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter book's publication.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman also confirmed to STV News the cancellation.

Thomas Glen, depute chief executive at East Dunbartonshire Council, previously said: "The Bearsden Festival is an annual event run by local churches and traders. 

"The organisers have been in touch with the council regarding the heightened interest in this year's festival, which they are proposing has a Harry Potter theme, and we have given advice on what is always planned as a local community event."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.